Jamabandi in Madurai district to begin on May 9

May 03, 2023 07:21 pm | Updated 07:21 pm IST - MADURAI

Jamabandhi for the Fasli year 1432 (2023-24) will be conducted across Madurai district from May 9, Collector S. Aneesh Sekhar has said.

According to a press release, the jamabandhi or annual revenue audit of village accounts will be organised by the district administration till May 19, except on Saturdays, Sundays and Mondays.

The following officials will conduct taluk-wide jamabandhi: Collector — Tirupparankundram from May 9 to 11; District Revenue Officer — Madurai South from May 9 to 11; District Supply and Consumer Protection Officer — Madurai East from May 9 to 18; District Adi Dravidar and Scheduled Tribes Welfare Officer — Madurai West from May 9 to 11; Special Deputy Collector (Social Security Scheme) — Madurai North from May 9 to 16; Special Deputy Collector (Stamps) — Usilampatti from May 9 to 16; District Inspection Cell Officer — Tirumangalam from May 9 to 12; Revenue Divisional Officer (Madurai) — Vadipatti from May 9 to 18; RDO (Usilampatti) — Peraiyur from May 9 to 17; RDO (Melur) — Melur from May 9 to 19; and RDO (Tirumangalam) — Kalligudi from May 9 to 11.

Landholders can give their petitions regarding land records, name transfer of patta, land alienation and Land Administration and Revenue Department to the officials on the stipulated dates.