Virudhunagar

Jamabandhi in Virudhunagar district for 2019 will begin on June 4. It will go on till June 18, except for Saturdays, Sundays and Mondays and on government holidays.

A statement said that the jamabandhi or audit of village accounts would be held at the respective taluk offices. The following officials will conduct the taluk-wise jamabandhi as per given schedule:

Aruppukottai Taluk, from June 4 to 14, Collector; Sivakasi taluk — June 4 to 12, District Revenue Officer; Vembakottai Taluk — June 4 to 12 — District Supply and Consumer Protection Officer.

Srivilliputtur Taluk — June 4 to June 7 — Assistant Comissioner (Excise); Kariyapatti Taluk — June 4 to June 13 — District Adi Dravida and Scheduled Tribes Welfare Officer; Sattur taluk — June 4 to June 12 — District Backward and Minorities Welfare Officer.

Tiruchuli Taluk — June 4 to June 18 — Special Deputy Collector (Social Security Scheme); Virudhunagar Taluk — June 4 to June 14, Revenue Divisional Officer, Aruppukottai; Rajapalayam Taluk — June 4 to June 12 — Revenue Divisional Officer, Sattur.

Watrap Taluk — June 4 to June 6, Revenue Divisional Officer, Sivakasi.

Landholders can give their petitions on land records, name transfer of patta, land alienation, and also those petitions regarding Land Administration and Revenue Department to the officials conducting jamabandhi on the stipulated dates.