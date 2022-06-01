Jamabandhi held

As many as 701 petitions seeking various documents and facilities were received from the public during the ‘jamabandhi’ held in all the 10 taluks across the district on Wednesday.

Collector S Visakan inaugurated the ‘jamabandhi’ or annual revenue audit at the Dindigul West Taluk office. District Revenue Officer V Latha received petitions from the public at the Dindigul East Taluk office.

The Collector collected petitions from the public who came from nine revenue villages including Ammapatti, Azhagupatti, Kuttathupatti, Kothapuli, K Pudukottai, Gurunadhanaikkanur, Maangarai, Silvarpatti and Sullerumbu, says a press release.

The grievances received included petitions to issue housing pattas, patta transfer, sub-division pattas, heirship certificates and removal of encroachments.

A maximum of 151 petitions were received from Nilakottai taluk by Revenue Divisional Officer (Dindigul) and the least number of petitions from Kodaikanal was received by Revenue Divisional Officer (Kodaikanal)

Eight petitioners were issued free housing pattas by the Collector.

The Collector inspected the land surveying instruments in the Taluk office.

Officials said that ‘jamabandhi’ would be conducted in Dindigul West and East till June 7.

It would be conducted in Athoor, Natham, Gujiliyamparai and Kodaikanal till June 3, Vedasandur till June 7, Nilakottai till June 9, Palani and Oddanchatram till June 10.

Further, the grievances aired by citizens during the Jamabandhi would be promptly attended to by the government and the status of their complaints would be communicated to the petitioner concerned.

The petitions received would be updated on the Chief Minister's Helpline portal and they would be provided with a receipt for the same.

Assistant Director (Land Survey) Sasikumar, Dindigul West Tahsildar Ramesh Babu and other government officials were present.