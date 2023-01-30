ADVERTISEMENT

Jallikattu organising committee demands to be allowed to issue tokens

January 30, 2023 07:40 pm | Updated 07:40 pm IST - DINDIGUL

The Hindu Bureau

Members of Jallikattu Conservation Welfare Association at the Collectorate in Dindigul on Monday. | Photo Credit: G. KARTHIKEYAN

Members of the Jallikattu Paathukaapu Nala Sangam on Monday petitioned the Collector during the weekly grievances redressal meeting here to be allowed to issue tokens for the jallikattu events.

Its district president P.A. Chinnaiah said in the petition that funds for conducting the events were raised through collecting ‘thalaikattu vari,’ and asking other donors to buy gifts for winners, who would in turn be given the tokens. But for the first time, the authorities had decided to issue tokens to participating bulls and tamers via online this year, which has created confusion amongst them.

Hence, they requested that the organising committee be given the authority to issue tokens at the jallikattu events to be held in around 11 villages including Vellodu, Thavasimadai, Ayyapatti etc. keeping in mind their interests and livelihood.

They also requested for the district administration to ensure security for both tamers and spectators.

