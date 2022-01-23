Jallikattu colosseum at Alanganallur can house a martial arts academy, says forum

MADURAI

23 January 2022

‘A museum on bull breeds will also attract visitors throughout the year’

Chief Minister M. K. Stalin has delighted the people of Madurai by announcing a number of well-designed and visionary infrastructure projects for Madurai, said Agrofood Chamber of Commerce and Industry.

In a press release, its president S. Rethinavelu said a state-of-the-art colosseum for jallikattu at Alanganallur, besides attracting a large number of foreign tourists to Madurai, could also be used for training youth in other native martial arts. A museum on traditional bull breeds there will attract visitors to Alanganallur throughout the year. This facility will add strength to the long-standing demand to upgrade Madurai airport to an international airport.

New flyovers planned at Viraganur, Apollo Hospital, Mandela Nagar and Goripalayam junctions, extending the road on the north bank of Vaigai river, widening of Melakkal Road, shifting of the wholesale markets to city outskirts, shifting of Madurai Central Prison out of the corporation limits and converting the space into a green zone were commendable.

The formation of Madurai Urban Development Authority (MUDA) on the lines of Chennai Metropolitan Development Authority (CMDA) is a basic requirement for the implementation of various projects for the development of Madurai, the gateway to southern Tamil Nadu. This will ensure a planned development, the release said.

A new SIPCOT Industrial Park will be a boon to Madurai and neighbouring districts with a lot of opportunities in food processing. Madurai district will also see a massive growth in agrofood sector.

All these plans would ensure an all-round development of Madurai which has been neglected so far, compared to the western districts. Ministers Palanivel Thiaga Rajan and P. Murthy had given their support and input for these projects, the release added.