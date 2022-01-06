Jallikattu can be postponed till COVID-19 threat is over, says forum

Madurai

06 January 2022 21:04 IST

Officials are weighing the option of conducting it without spectators

Tamil Nadu Government Doctors’ Association (TNGDA) that has already suggested COVID-19 precautionary measures to the State government has flagged the impending danger in the conduct of jallikattu events in the wake of a possible third wave of COVID-19.

Even as the State government has gone to the extent of imposing night curfews, total lockdown on Sundays and banning worshippers in places of worship on Fridays, Saturdays and Sundays, the attempt of Madurai district administration to go ahead with the jallikattu events has come in for flak.

The officials are divided over the issue. “We have been trying hard to convince people to take vaccine asMadurai district has fallen way behind in the State average of vaccination coverage,” an official said.

While the officials were weighing the option of conducting the jallikattu events without spectators, a section of them was against it as the sheer presence of a large number of people involved in the events - from those participating, those organising and a huge posse of police personnel posted for security arrangements - could end up as a super-spreader of COVID -19. “As of now, the final call on Avaniapuram jallikattu, on Pongal day, will be based on the High Court directive,” a senior official said.

The officials have also planned to postpone the Alanganallur jallikattu by a day as the State government has announced complete lockdown on Sunday.

Usually, 500 to 600 bulls would be registered for each of the three major events to be held in Madurai district.With the bulls coming to Madurai from as far as Sri Lanka and from Tiruchi, Coimbatore and Pudukottai districts, each bull will have to be accompanied by 10 to 15 persons.“Besides transporting them, a handful number of persons has to be deployed to catch the bulls that flee out of the jallikattu arena,” the official said.

Though the tamers will be allowed into the arena in batches of 75 persons, the 600-odd bull tamers should assemble in a small space and wait for hours till they get their turn to enter the ‘vadivasal.’

At least 2,000 police personnel will have to be posted at vantage points, and hundreds of officials from the Revenue Department, Animal Husbandry Department, Health Department and from local bodies and the organising committee members will have to assemble.

“When even celebrations related to Pongal have been cancelled amid fear of COVID-19 spreading, the conduct of jallikattu will not make any sense,” said TNGDA State president K. Senthil.

“It will be highly impossible for the tamers to wear face masks and maintain social distancing given the hyperactive mood they would be in to catch the highly-trained bulls in the arena,” he said.

They also run the risk of getting attacked by bulls in the event of face masks blinding their vision if they are not adjusted frequently.

Dr. Senthil also warned that the Corona virus can mutate into another variation any time. “We should not forget that the most dominant variant of Corona virus – Delta – emerged in India and we have lost hundreds of lives just six months back,” he said.

Any outbreak of third wave of COVID-19 will result in a big stress on the health infrastructure, he added. He suggested that instead of cancelling the jallikattu events, the government can consider postponing them till the threat subsides.

“We are open to any guideline given by the State government in the wake of COVID threat,” said K. Prabhu, secretary of Palamedu Grama Pothu Mahalingaswamy Madathu committee, which conducts the jallikattu event at Palamedu. The committee is waiting for the district administration to convene a meeting to decide on the event.