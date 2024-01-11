GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Jallikattu bull taken out for a walk gores construction worker to death in Madurai

Teppakulam police have registered a case.

January 11, 2024 10:59 am | Updated 10:59 am IST - Madurai:

The Hindu Bureau

A construction worker R. Kasirajan (27) of Iravathanallur was reportedly gored to death by his jallikattu bull when he took it out for walking on Wednesday, January 10, 2024 night.

According to police, Ravichandran and his wife, Chithra (48), were rearing cows and making a life out of selling milk.

Her son Kasirajan, who was involved in erecting scaffolding work for construction, was rearing two jallikattu bulls.

He used to take the bulls for walking every day. On one such routine on Wednesday night, the bull turned restless. Even as Ms. Chitra was being alerted by her neighbours, suddenly the bull attacked Kasirajan on his neck.

Kasirajan had died on the spot in a pool of blood.

Teppakulam police have registered a case.

