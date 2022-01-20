Madurai20 January 2022 21:25 IST
Jallikattu bull found dead in canal
Updated: 20 January 2022 21:25 IST
A bull that participated in the jallikattu event held at Alanganallur on January 17 was found dead in the Periyar irrigation canal at Kuravankulam, on Thursday.
Police said that the bull, belonging to Rithi Anand of Tiruchi, which came through the ‘vaadi vaasal’ could not be traced at the collection point on Monday. However, it was found dead in the canal on Thursday.
In a similar incident, another bull that went missing after the jallikattu at Palamedu was found dead in a quarry pit on Sunday.
