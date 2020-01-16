Jallikattu begins at Palamedu in Madurai

The Jallikattu event at Madurai’s Palamedu began at 8 a.m. on Thursday.
No incidents of bull tamers sustaining injuries were reported till the end of two rounds at 10.30 a.m. A total of 157 bulls were released in the first two rounds.
The tamers were allowed in batches of 75, after clearing the health check-up essential before entering the arena.
Around 2,000 policemen were deployed for the event. Ambulances were kept ready near the ‘vaadivasal’ (entry point to the arena) to ferry injured persons to the nearest Primary Health Centre.
Several residents of Madurai and tourists from across the globe thronged the arena to watch the sport.
C. Malar, who had flown down from Malaysia with her family, said that it was exciting to watch the bulls fight their way out of the ‘vaadivasal’.
