Jain Vidyalaya school conducts university fair

Updated - July 21, 2024 08:03 pm IST

Published - July 21, 2024 07:42 pm IST - MADURAI

The Hindu Bureau

Parents discussing with a college representative at the education fair conducted by Jain Vidhyalaya CBSE school in Madurai on Sunday. | Photo Credit: MOORTHY G

 

An ‘All India University Fair’ was conducted by Jain Vidyalaya CBSE school in Madurai on Sunday.  

About 26 universities such as Ashoka University, Azim Premji University, Vellore Institute of Technology, Flame University setup stalls at the fair.

 Rajesh Vora, admin head, Jain Vidyalaya, said the fair was focused on giving students wide knowledge about various fields of study in higher education available to them after school education. “Students of all boards were invited to the fair. The main idea of the fair was to let them know the new emerging courses and their career prospects.”  

Also, to focus on design technology specific colleges were invited to brief students about its opportunities, he said.  

Further, colleges at the fair also conducted live interactions with students and their parents, allowing them to discuss the courses, Mr. Vora said.  

