Jails help prisoners earn enough: Minister

August 18, 2023 07:59 pm | Updated 07:59 pm IST - Madurai

The Hindu Bureau
Minister for Law, Courts and Prisons S. Reghupathy inaugurating Freedom Filling Station set up by Department of Prisons in Madurai on Friday.

Minister for Law, Courts and Prisons S. Reghupathy inaugurating Freedom Filling Station set up by Department of Prisons in Madurai on Friday. | Photo Credit: G. Moorthy

Prisons in Tamil Nadu have become not only correctional homes for prisoners, but also a place where they get adequate industrial training that helps them earn enough when they are in the jail and also after getting released, according to Minister for Law, Courts and Prisons S. Reghupathy.

After inaugurating the Freedom Filling Station set up by the Department of Prisons here on Friday, Mr. Regupathy said that jails were not meant for punishment and scolding the prisoners.

“After undergoing an industrial training, they are earning much more than what they could have earned if they had not been imprisoned,” the Minister said.

After freedom bazars set up to sell eatables and clothes made by prisoners, now a petrol bunk has been started to help prisoners earn more.

“That the prisoners are allowed to go out of the jail and work in the petrol bunks are proof for their good conduct,” the Minister added.

He said that while only 50% of the earnings of each prisoner went to his personal account, 30% went to the government account and 20% towards Prisoners’ Welfare Fund.

“But Chief Minister M.K. Stalin has now ordered that prisoners should take 80% and 20% should go to the welfare fund,” he said.

For the first time, the Prisoners’ Welfare Fund was being used to rehabilitate 600 released prisoners by providing them an assistance of ₹ 50,000.

Director General of Police (Prisons) Amaraesh Pujari, Executive Director of Indian Oil Corporation V.C. Ashokan, Deputy Inspector General of Prisons D. Pazhani, Additional Superintendent of Prisons A. Parasuraman, IOC State Retail Head Vipin Austin, State, Engineering Head T.K. Elamaran, and Divisional Retail Head, Madurai, S. Mahesh, were among those who were present.

