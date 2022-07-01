Jail warder killed in accident

A jail warder was killed and one person was injured when their bikes collided head-on at Gundalapatti near Nilakottai in Dindigul district on Friday.

According to the police, the deceased has been identified as P. Palpandi, 26, a Grade I jail warder in Dindigul sub-jail and a native of Perumalkovilpatti near Nilakottai.

Preliminary inquiry revealed that the accident occurred around 12.30 a.m. when Palpandi was returning home after the day’s work.

Palpandi’s bike collided with the bike of A. Asarath Ali, 25, who was coming in the opposite direction.

Palpandi suffered serious head injuries and was admitted to the Government Hospital in Nilakottai. Later he was shifted to the Government Medical College Hospital in Dindigul for further treatment where he succumbed to his injuries.

Meanwhile, Asarath, a native of K. Pudur in Nilakottai who sustained severe head injuries as well is currently undergoing treatment at Government Rajaji Hospital in Madurai.

The Nilakottai police have registered a case and are investigating the matter.