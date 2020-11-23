23 November 2020 21:32 IST

THOOTHUKUDI

The Special Court for POCSO (Protection of Children from Sexual Offences) Cases here has awarded five-year imprisonment to a teacher for sexually harassing three minor girl students studying in the school where he was working.

According to prosecution, craft teacher K. Rajkumar Muthupandi, 52, of Shanmugapuram near Kurumbur in the district, who was working in a school at Nallumavadi, sexually harassed three girl students aged about 11, 12 and 14 in 2018. After the victims informed their parents about it, they filed complaints with Srivaikundam All Women Police, who arrested Rajkumar Muthupandi.

