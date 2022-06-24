Jail term to youth for assaulting minor girl

Staff Reporter June 24, 2022 18:28 IST

The Mahila Court Judge Vijayakumar here on Friday awarded 13 years of imprisonment to R. Andisamy, 24, convicting him on charges of kidnapping and sexually assaulting a minor girl in 2018.

A case was registered in the All Women Police Station, Vadamadurai, against him for offences under the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act following a complaint lodged by the victim’s mother in 2018.

He was arrested by Inspector Lakshmi Prabha of AWPS, Vadamadurai, on charges of abducting and sexually assaulting a 17-year-old girl from his neighbourhood. The accused was convicted under under Section 6 (Punishment for aggravated penetrative sexual assault) and 17 of POCSO Act and under Section 363 (kidnapping) of the Indian Penal Code. The court also imposed a fine of ₹3,000 on him.