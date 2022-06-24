Jail term to youth for assaulting minor girl
The Mahila Court Judge Vijayakumar here on Friday awarded 13 years of imprisonment to R. Andisamy, 24, convicting him on charges of kidnapping and sexually assaulting a minor girl in 2018.
A case was registered in the All Women Police Station, Vadamadurai, against him for offences under the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act following a complaint lodged by the victim’s mother in 2018.
He was arrested by Inspector Lakshmi Prabha of AWPS, Vadamadurai, on charges of abducting and sexually assaulting a 17-year-old girl from his neighbourhood. The accused was convicted under under Section 6 (Punishment for aggravated penetrative sexual assault) and 17 of POCSO Act and under Section 363 (kidnapping) of the Indian Penal Code. The court also imposed a fine of ₹3,000 on him.
