Jail term for man till his natural death

Virudhunagar

The Special Court for POCSO Act cases here on Monday convicted a 50-year-old-man in a 2015 case and ordered him to undergo imprisonment till his natural death.

The Court also imposed a fine of ₹ 2.45 lakh on S. Thangavel. He was found guilty to have lured five minor girls of his neighbourhood on promise of showing them cartoon clippings and sexually assaulted them.

Based on the case registered by the All Women Police Station, Virudhunagar, the court awarded him jail till his natural death.

The Court also ordered the State Government to give a compensation of ₹ 2 lakh each for the five victims.