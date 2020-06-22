Jail official booked for turning up drunk to duty

22 June 2020 19:35 IST

Virudhunagar

Virudhunagar District Jail Superintendent Vadivel has been booked for turning up to duty reportedly in an intoxicated mood.

Based on a complaint from the Assistant Jailor, Ramkumar, the Virudhunagar west police have booked him under Section 294 (b) of Indian Penal Code for using abusive language against his colleagues and under Section 166 of IPC for public servant disobeying law, with intent to causing injury to others and under the provisions of Tamil Nadu Prohibition Act for having consumed liquor while on duty.

The police said that during the routine communication for giving the daily situation report to the Deputy Inspector General (Prisons) Madurai, D. Pazhani, the official had created some ruckus, following which the DIG inspected the prison immediately.

After the police complaint had been registered, a departmental enquiry was initiated, sources added.