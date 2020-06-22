Jail official booked for turning up drunk to duty

Virudhunagar
Virudhunagar District Jail Superintendent Vadivel has been booked for turning up to duty reportedly in an intoxicated mood.
Based on a complaint from the Assistant Jailor, Ramkumar, the Virudhunagar west police have booked him under Section 294 (b) of Indian Penal Code for using abusive language against his colleagues and under Section 166 of IPC for public servant disobeying law, with intent to causing injury to others and under the provisions of Tamil Nadu Prohibition Act for having consumed liquor while on duty.
The police said that during the routine communication for giving the daily situation report to the Deputy Inspector General (Prisons) Madurai, D. Pazhani, the official had created some ruckus, following which the DIG inspected the prison immediately.
After the police complaint had been registered, a departmental enquiry was initiated, sources added.
You have reached your limit for free articles this month.
Subscription Benefits Include
Today's Paper
Find mobile-friendly version of articles from the day's newspaper in one easy-to-read list.
Unlimited Access
Enjoy reading as many articles as you wish without any limitations.
Personalised recommendations
A select list of articles that match your interests and tastes.
Faster pages
Move smoothly between articles as our pages load instantly.
Dashboard
A one-stop-shop for seeing the latest updates, and managing your preferences.
Briefing
We brief you on the latest and most important developments, three times a day.
Not convinced? Know why you should pay for news.
*Our Digital Subscription plans do not currently include the e-paper ,crossword, iPhone, iPad mobile applications and print. Our plans enhance your reading experience.
A letter from the Editor
Dear subscriber,
Thank you!
Your support for our journalism is invaluable. It’s a support for truth and fairness in journalism. It has helped us keep apace with events and happenings.
The Hindu has always stood for journalism that is in the public interest. At this difficult time, it becomes even more important that we have access to information that has a bearing on our health and well-being, our lives, and livelihoods. As a subscriber, you are not only a beneficiary of our work but also its enabler.
We also reiterate here the promise that our team of reporters, copy editors, fact-checkers, designers, and photographers will deliver quality journalism that stays away from vested interest and political propaganda.
Suresh Nambath