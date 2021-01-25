Jail for Commercial Taxes dept staff

THENI
A fast track court here has awarded 10 month jail for a staff attached with the Commercial Taxes Department on Monday.
According to the prosecution, Latha, the employee, had borrowed ₹ 5 lakh from Thayalan (36) of Power House Road here in June 2019. She had promised to return it in two months and issued cheques to the extent.
However, when the cheques were presented, they were not honoured. Hence, he lodged a complaint with the police, who did not register cases. Finally, he approached the court.
After hearing the case, Judge Rupana directed the accused to undergo 10 month jail and return the borrowed sum with 9 % interest. In the event of failure to keep up the commitment, she was directed to undergo jail term for three more months.
