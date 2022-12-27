Jagriti Yatra makes a stopover at Madurai

December 27, 2022 07:10 pm | Updated 07:10 pm IST - MADURAI

As many as 520 young participants of Jagriti Amrit Kaal Yatra 2022, a journey taken across the country in 15 days to nurture their entrepreneurial passion, reached Madurai on Tuesday.

The participants interacted with a team at Aravind Eye Hospital here. Later speaking to reporters, Yatra’s executive director Ashutosh Kumar said the initiative focused on inspiring youngsters to become socially aware entrepreneurs.

“The participants from different States will travel on train to 12 locations across the country to meet people who have contributed to the nation’s growth and whose business models continue to solve problems in society. Interacting with the minds behind such models would inspire them,” he said, adding that 38% of the participants this year were women.

“Those who apply to participate in the 14-year-old initiative are filtered based on their ability to be a changemaker in society and their passion to achieve it, and not on their academic skills,” he noted.

Mr. Kumar said their network of former participants included about 6,000 persons, 28% of whom had begun their own ventures. “Most of them are engaged in the sphere of education and agriculture,” he said.

Aravind Eye Care executive director R.D. Thulasiraj said since the hospital was a community-focused one, being part of the Yatra and interacting with the young minds were enriching. “The hospital’s inclusive model of working is sure to influence people who want to give back to society,” he said.

The Yatra that started at Mumbai on December 24 made its first stop at Kanniyakumari and will leave for Bengaluru from here. It will cover Chennai, Visakhapatnam, cities in Rajasthan, Odisha, Uttar Pradesh and Bihar before concluding at Ahmedabad on January 8.