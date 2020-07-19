Jaffna man detained in Rameswaram

A 24-year-old man from Sri Lanka was detained by Thangachimadam police in Rameswaram on Sunday.
The man was alone at Valasai bus stop and claimed that he had lost his way. A patrol team brought him to the police station and conducted an inquiry.
A police officer said the man identified as R. Thushanthan, 24, claimed to be a resident of Jaffna in Sri Lanka and gave his address.
He said he landed in Chennai on February 26 and went to his aunt’s house in Maduravoyal. After staying there for a month, he visited his sister, S. Salomi, living in a refugee camp in Kangeyam in Erode district. However, he was denied entry due to lockdown. Hence, he went to another relative’s house in Tiruvannamalai district.
After staying there for a fortnight, he boarded a lorry bound for Thoothukudi last week. From there, he travelled to Madurai, where he destroyed his passport and other belongings. After reaching Pamban on Saturday night, he trekked to Thangachimadam and planned to return home, he said.
Police handed Thushanthan to Q Branch for further interrogation.
A senior police officer said they were in the process of verifying the details and refused to elaborate when asked why he destroyed his passport.
You have reached your limit for free articles this month.
To get full access, please subscribe.
Already have an account ? Sign in
Show Less Plan
Subscription Benefits Include
Today's Paper
Find mobile-friendly version of articles from the day's newspaper in one easy-to-read list.
Faster pages
Move smoothly between articles as our pages load instantly.
Unlimited Access
Enjoy reading as many articles as you wish without any limitations.
Dashboard
A one-stop-shop for seeing the latest updates, and managing your preferences.
Personalised recommendations
A select list of articles that match your interests and tastes.
Briefing
We brief you on the latest and most important developments, three times a day.
*Our Digital Subscription plans do not currently include the e-paper ,crossword, iPhone, iPad mobile applications and print. Our plans enhance your reading experience.
A letter from the Editor
Dear subscriber,
Thank you!
Your support for our journalism is invaluable. It’s a support for truth and fairness in journalism. It has helped us keep apace with events and happenings.
The Hindu has always stood for journalism that is in the public interest. At this difficult time, it becomes even more important that we have access to information that has a bearing on our health and well-being, our lives, and livelihoods. As a subscriber, you are not only a beneficiary of our work but also its enabler.
We also reiterate here the promise that our team of reporters, copy editors, fact-checkers, designers, and photographers will deliver quality journalism that stays away from vested interest and political propaganda.
Suresh Nambath