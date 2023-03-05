ADVERTISEMENT

JACTTO-GEO members observe fast in southern districts

March 05, 2023 09:03 pm | Updated 09:03 pm IST - TIRUNELVELI

Srikrishna L 2193

JACTO-GEO members observe fast at Palayamkottai in Tirunelveli on Sunday. | Photo Credit: A SHAIKMOHIDEEN

Demanding the immediate reintroduction of the old pension scheme, members affiliated to the Joint Action Council of Tamil Nadu Teachers’ Organisation and Government Employees Organisation (JACTTO-GEO) observed a day-long fast in Thoothukudi, Tirunelveli and Tenkasi districts on Sunday.

As part of a State-wide stir, the members demanded that it was a promise made before the elections by the DMK and, hence, the government could not go back on it now.

The anomalies in the pay scale of teachers, included senior grade teachers, were also pointed out at the meeting.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

The government should not succumb to pressure, but take a decision swiftly in the larger interest of the employees and teachers, they said and added that the DA arrears and pending arrears for over 20 months under the 7th Pay Commission should be released immediately.

The members said that as part of the next course of action, a human chain had been proposed on March 24 across the State.

A fast was also observed y members near Siddha Medical College Grounds, Palayamkottai. State coordinators Brahmmanayagam, Stanley and Ramasami were among those who spoke.

JACTO-GEO members observe fast in Thoothukudi on Sunday. | Photo Credit: N. RAJESH

In Tenkasi district, JACTTO-GEO members observed fast. In Thoothukudi, the members observed fast near Chidambara Nagar bus stop. State coordinators V. Parthasarathi and N. Venkatesan, among others, spoke.

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US