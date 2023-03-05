JACTTO-GEO members observe fast in southern districts

March 05, 2023 09:03 pm | Updated 09:03 pm IST - TIRUNELVELI

Demanding the immediate reintroduction of the old pension scheme, members affiliated to the Joint Action Council of Tamil Nadu Teachers’ Organisation and Government Employees Organisation (JACTTO-GEO) observed a day-long fast in Thoothukudi, Tirunelveli and Tenkasi districts on Sunday.

As part of a State-wide stir, the members demanded that it was a promise made before the elections by the DMK and, hence, the government could not go back on it now.

The anomalies in the pay scale of teachers, included senior grade teachers, were also pointed out at the meeting.

The government should not succumb to pressure, but take a decision swiftly in the larger interest of the employees and teachers, they said and added that the DA arrears and pending arrears for over 20 months under the 7th Pay Commission should be released immediately.

The members said that as part of the next course of action, a human chain had been proposed on March 24 across the State.

A fast was also observed y members near Siddha Medical College Grounds, Palayamkottai. State coordinators Brahmmanayagam, Stanley and Ramasami were among those who spoke.

In Tenkasi district, JACTTO-GEO members observed fast. In Thoothukudi, the members observed fast near Chidambara Nagar bus stop. State coordinators V. Parthasarathi and N. Venkatesan, among others, spoke.