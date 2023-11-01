JACTTO-GEO demands revival of old pension scheme

November 01, 2023 08:56 pm | Updated 08:56 pm IST - TIRUNELVELI

The Joint Action Council of Tamil Nadu Teachers’ Organisation and Government Employees Organisation (JACTTO-GEO), which has planned to stage a series of agitations to press their demands including the restoration of old pension scheme as promised by the ruling DMK in its election manifesto, started their protest on Wednesday with the demonstration.

The protesting JACTTO – GEO members said the DMK, in its election manifesto for the Assembly Elections 2021, had promised the government employees and the teachers that those who had joined their jobs after April 1, 2003, would also be given old pension after trashing the contributory pension scheme.

However, Chief Minister M.K. Stalin, without fulfilling this vital promise, was claiming that his government had accomplished all the poll promises. Hence, the Chief Minister should recollect about his promise and fulfill it immediately as done by a few north Indian States.

The teachers should be given the salary on a par with the Central Government. The leave surrender facility and the incentive being given for higher educational qualification, which had been shelved by the government, should be revived again.

Timescale should be given to nutritious meal scheme workers, anganvadi workers, village assistants, panchayat secretaries, rural librarians, sanitary workers in Department of Education, special teachers, MRB nurses and the special teachers. Services of government employees and the teachers, who were appointed between 2002 and 2004 on consolidated pay, should be regularized with timescale.

Vacancies in all government departments should be filled-up immediately instead of outsourcing the operations of government departments. The dismissal period of 41 months of the road workers should be regularized, the protestors said.

Pressing these demands, demonstrations were organised in all four southern districts on Wednesday.

The JACTTO – GEO has planned to organise a State-wide campaign on November 15 to tell the public about their demands and stage road roko in the district headquarters on November 25. The final phase of the agitation is to lay siege to Fort St. George housing the Secretariat on December 28, the protestors said.

