JACTO-GEO members to hold State-wide fast on March 5

February 12, 2023 07:32 pm | Updated 07:56 pm IST - MADURAI

The Joint Action Council of Tamil Nadu Teachers Organisations and Government Employees Organisation (Jacto-Geo) has resolved to hold a one-day fast in district headquarters across the State on March 5 in support of their demands.

Addressing press persons here on Sunday, M. P. Murugaian, State coordinator of Jacto-Geo said that as per the resolution taken to launch protests in phases, a one-day fast would be held in union and district headquarters on March 5. “A human chain across union and district headquarters spanning a total distance of 22,000 km would be formed in order to gain the attention of the State. All we ask is for the M.K. Stalin-led State government to fulfil its poll promises and our long-pending demands,” he said.

Their prime demands include abolishing the Contributory Pension Scheme (CPS) without any delay and to revive the old pension scheme.

“When Mr Stalin was the Opposition leader, he had given his assurance that once DMK comes to power, the CPS would be abolished for which we have been struggling for over 12 years,” he noted.

They also stressed for the State to disburse Dearness Allowance without delay, resume the encashment of surrender leave which was paused during COVID-19 pandemic-induced lockdown.

Another of DMK’s election manifesto was to remove the anomalies in salary structures of secondary grade teachers and to fill vacancies which was also to be stressed. They also demanded that anganwadi workers, noon-meal organisers, village assistants, rural librarians and nurses recruited through the Medical Recruitment Board to put on regular time scale pay from special time scale pay. They also urged the State to include the 41-month period of suspension of road workers as work period.

Mr Murugaian recalled that Mr. Stalin even assured to implement many demands during the State-level meeting held in September 2022 but nothing has materialised so far.

R. Selvam, State coordinator, Jacto-Geo, district secretary K. Neethiraja and other office-bearers were present.