 />
GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Opinion
  4. SEARCH Icon
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Opinion
  4. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Jacto-Geo members stage protest condemning murder of teacher

Published - November 21, 2024 11:23 pm IST - MADURAI

The Hindu Bureau
Jacto-Geo members staging a protest at Madurai Collectorate on Thursday.

Jacto-Geo members staging a protest at Madurai Collectorate on Thursday. | Photo Credit: G. Moorthy

Members of the Joint Action Council of Tamil Nadu Teachers’ Organisations - Government Employees’ Organisations (Jacto-Geo) on Thursday staged a demonstration at Madurai Collectorate condemning the murder of a 26-year-old government school teacher, Ramani, on school premises in Thanjavur district.

The Jacto-Geo members urged the State government to provide a job to one family member of the deceased. They said the compensation amount of ₹5 lakh announced by the Chief Minister was not adequate, and demanded an appropriate compensation.

District secretary K. Neethiraja complained that watchmen were not posted at government schools. He said watchmen should be appointed in all schools for both morning and night shifts considering the safety of the teachers and the students.

He said anti-social elements were taking advantage of the lack of watchmen in schools and using the school buildings for consumption of alcohol, etc. In order to curb this practice, CCTV cameras should be installed in schools and police should regularly monitor the schools. Stringent action should be taken against the violators, he said.

The Jacto-Geo members also demanded that vacancies in the posts of teachers and sanitary workers should be filled as expeditiously as possible.

Published - November 21, 2024 11:23 pm IST

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.