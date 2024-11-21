Jacto-Geo members stage protest condemning murder of teacher

Members of the Joint Action Council of Tamil Nadu Teachers’ Organisations - Government Employees’ Organisations (Jacto-Geo) on Thursday staged a demonstration at Madurai Collectorate condemning the murder of a 26-year-old government school teacher, Ramani, on school premises in Thanjavur district.

The Jacto-Geo members urged the State government to provide a job to one family member of the deceased. They said the compensation amount of ₹5 lakh announced by the Chief Minister was not adequate, and demanded an appropriate compensation.

District secretary K. Neethiraja complained that watchmen were not posted at government schools. He said watchmen should be appointed in all schools for both morning and night shifts considering the safety of the teachers and the students.

He said anti-social elements were taking advantage of the lack of watchmen in schools and using the school buildings for consumption of alcohol, etc. In order to curb this practice, CCTV cameras should be installed in schools and police should regularly monitor the schools. Stringent action should be taken against the violators, he said.

The Jacto-Geo members also demanded that vacancies in the posts of teachers and sanitary workers should be filled as expeditiously as possible.