Jacto-Geo members protest demanding revival of old pension scheme

January 30, 2024 09:10 pm | Updated 09:11 pm IST - MADURAI 

The Hindu Bureau
Jacto-Goe members protesting in Madurai on Tuesday.

Jacto-Goe members protesting in Madurai on Tuesday. | Photo Credit: G. MOORTHY

Members of the Joint Action Council of Tamil Nadu Teachers Organisations and Government Employees Organisation (Jacto-Geo) on Tuesday staged a demonstration and resorted to road blockade near Periyar bus stand in Madurai demanding revival of the old pension scheme. 

About 500 members of the organisation raised slogans pressing for their demands, which included the abolition of the Contributory Pension Scheme and revival of the old pension scheme. 

They said that the practice of outsourcing employees for government departments through private agencies should be ended and disbursement of dearness allowance and resumption of the leave encashment done without any further delay. 

Reiterating their previous demands of granting the Career Advancement Scheme (CAS) benefits to college teachers and urging the State government to fill vacancies in various departments, they said they were planning to launch a one-day strike on February 15 and an indefinite strike from February 26 if the State government did not fulfil their demands by then. 

The police removed the protesters from the spot and arrested them. A total of 522 protesters, including 205 women, were kept in a marriage hall and released in the evening.

