Jackfruit diversity show draws students, farmers alike

July 19, 2023 09:39 pm | Updated 09:39 pm IST - PERIYAKULAM

Appealing to farmers to grow jackfruit along the Western Ghats, M. Raveendran, Director (Research), Tamil Nadu Agricultural University (TNAU), Coimbatore, said the fruit had over 30 minerals, vitamins and alkaloids.

Speaking at the one-day ‘Jackfruit Diversity Show 2023’, organised at Horticultural College and Research Institute (HC & RI), Periyakulam, on Tuesday, he said 3,452 hectares of lands in Tamil Nadu were covered under jackfruit cultivation with the annual production standing at 49,703 tonnes.

A little over 160 types of jackfruit grown in various parts of the southern States were on display at the show. The TNAU had released six commercial jackfruit varieties and 12 agro-technologies to increase production and productivity, Mr. Raveendran said.

He emphasised the need to enhance jackfruit cultivation along the Western Ghats as the climate was favourable and the scope of developing a promising culture was vast. He also stressed value-addition and features of digital marketing, which would improve the earnings and the livelihood status of the farmers.

In his presidential address, J. Rajangam, Dean, HC & RI, highlighted the role of climate resilience in growth and development, and high-density planting system and nutrient use-efficiency in sustainable production. Elaborating on the need for canopy management and manipulation of tree architecture for doubling the production, he said the timely availability of quality planting materials was essential to utilise the monsoon.

V.S. Sankar. Joint Director (Agriculture), and C. Prabha, Deputy Director (Horticulture), highlighted various schemes available in the departments to improve jackfruit cultivation.

S. Saraswathy, Head, Department of Fruit Science, delivered the technical aspects related to hi-tech production, integrated pest and disease management and post-harvest management.

About 250 farmers from different parts of Tamil Nadu and around 400 students and scientists participated. A book, titled ‘Jackfruit cultivation and utilization’, was released on the occasion. During an interaction, the participants were told that in India, 1.85 lakh hectares were covered under jackfruit cultivation to produce 18.30 lakh tonnes of the fruit per annum.