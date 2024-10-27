ADVERTISEMENT

Iyppasi festival held at Sankara Rameswarar Temple in Thoothukudi

Published - October 27, 2024 06:55 pm IST - THOOTHUKUDI

The Hindu Bureau

Devotees drawing the car of Sankara Rameswarar Temple in Thoothukudi on Sunday. | Photo Credit: N. RAJESH

The annual Iyppasi Thirukalyanam Car festival at the famous Sri Bagampiriyal Udanurai Sankara Rameswarar Temple in Thoothukudi was held in a grand manner on Sunday.

Thoothukudi Mayor N.P. Jagan, Corporation Commissioner L. Madhubalan, senior officials from the HR&CE Department, temple Fit Person and a large number of devotees pulled the car.

As a part of the festival, the presiding deity Goddess Ambal was taken on different cars during the festival, which began on October 19, with the hoisting of the holy flag.

Apart from performing special pujas, daily aradhana was also conducted. HR&CE Joint Commissioner Anbumani, DC Selvi, EO Tamilselvi, Fit Person Kandasami and others participated. A large posse of police personnel, led by ASP C. Madan, regulated the crowd and provided bandobust to the devotees.

