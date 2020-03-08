It’s watermelons everywhere in Dindigul

With rise in temperature, residents here are preparing to face the challenges of the season.

Thanks to the south-west and north-east monsoons last year, reservoirs received copious water and agriculture activities looked bright for many farmers across the State. Many dams, which were bone-dry, received surplus water.

Under such circumstances, the summer, which usually begins from April, appears to have arrived a month in advance. Any wonder then that on four-way lanes in and around the town and enroute to Palani and other places, roadside shacks selling watermelons have sprung up. Merchants say the fruit is flooding the market in the city too.

Watermelon is the most popular summer fruit followed by tender coconut and lemon juice, according to sellers near bus stand. This year, water melons have arrived from Tindivanam, Udumalpet, Easanatham, Theni and surrounding areas.

According to officials in the Horticulture Department, watermelon is harvested during the season and the arrivals will continue for the next 90 days. This year, some of the varieties in the market are Maharaja, Narmada 295, Apoorva and Kaveri. Some of them weigh anywhere between 3 to 10 kg each.

Some of the enterprising vendors sell a glass of watermelon juice at ₹10. Many purchase watermelon in large quantities as it has a reasonable shelf life, officials point out.

Avoid travel

Doctors at the government hospital say motorists should avoid riding their two-wheelers between noon and 3 p.m. In the event of any emergencies, people should travel by four-wheelers or buses.

In order to beat the heat, police have also started giving lemon juice to traffic police personnel manning signals across the State.