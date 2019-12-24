‘It’s time to uphold the ideals of Periyar’

“We are living in the times of religious bigotry and it’s important to uphold the ideals of Periyar,” said State Secretary of Communist Party of India (Marxist) after garlanding the statue of Periyar here on Tuesday on the occasion of Periyar’s 46th death anniversary.

“To give Periyar a befitting tribute is to follow Periyar’s secular ideologies and his teachings. At a time when the BJP government at the Centre is playing divisive politics by splitting people along religious lines, Periyar has gained a fresh relevance in our lives,” he said.

He said that it’s high time for democratic and secular forces in the country to come together on a single platform and oppose the move of the BJP and its agenda.

Representatives from various Left and Dalit outfits garlanded the statue of Periyar and paid rich tributes to the icon of Dravidian movement.