‘It’s time to open weekly vegetable markets’

Madurai

15 September 2020 20:51 IST

We will inspect the sites before taking a call, says Collector

Vegetable vendors who used to set up weekly markets in various parts of the city, have had no sustainable income for seven months. With the relaxation of the lockdown by the government, several vendors and association representatives have submitted representations to the district administration, seeking a way to earn a livelihood again.

T. Packiam, a vendor from Villangudi area says that during the lockdown, the district administration and the Madurai corporation provided space for those selling at standalone markets like the ones in Mattuthavani, Thayir Market and at Terkuvasal, to sell their goods at makeshift markets in places like Race Course Road.

“We however, were completely ignored in the process. The only way some of us managed to survive was by begging vendors from various markets to give us some place to sell our goods. There was no intervention from authorities," she says.

Before the lockdown, she says that she would sell vegetables at different locations on different days. Her list included places like Anaiyur, Iyer Bungalow, Karuppayurani, Kadachanendal and Fathima College.

“Without an income for long months, my family has had to struggle. Although many say that they understand our problems, I do not believe that they can empathise easily. Only those who have had to forego meals during the lockdown can understand my pain,” she says.

M. Tamilpithan from Thanthai Periyar Dravidar Kazhagam who represented these weekly vegetable vendors, said that the worst affected are the women.

“Usually, many women, particularly widowed women sell vegetables at the ‘santhai' because it is a safe space for earning money. Several women have come up to the organisation to complain about the debts they have accumulated. Considering all other markets have now opened, why not open the weekly ones too,” he asks.

District Collector T. G. Vinay said that the district administration will be inspecting the sites where the weekly markets are usually put up. “After this, we will check with the District Disaster Management Authority and then take a call as to whether it will be a safe option as social distancing and masking must be strictly followed,” he said.