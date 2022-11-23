It’s the duty of govt. to protect monuments, historical sites: HC

November 23, 2022 09:35 pm | Updated 09:35 pm IST - MADURAI

The Hindu Bureau

Historical and archaeological monuments which stand testimony to cultural, artistic, traditional and natural heritage of the land have to be preserved and passed on to the future generations, the Madurai Bench of the Madras High Court has said.

A Division Bench of Justices R. Mahadevan and J. Sathya Narayana Prasad observed that it was the duty of the government to ensure that appropriate action was taken to protect such monuments and sites. The court made the observations on a public interest litigation petition filed by Rockfort Welfare Association, Tiruchi, seeking a direction to the authorities to remove a structure put up in the protected area of the ancient monument, blocking public view.

The court observed that the Pallava cave temple in Tiruchi was a protected ancient monument under the maintenance of the Archaeological Survey of India (ASI). The ASI was the competent authority under the Ancient Monuments and Archaeological Sites and Remains Act, 1958, to state whether the structure in the protected site would jeopardise the visibility of and access to the temple and, if so, remove it.

The court directed the ASI to consider the representation made by the association, conduct an inspection and file a report. If the report disclosed that the structure would cause prejudice to the cave temple, the authorities should take necessary action to remove it, following due process of law, the court said, and disposed of the petition.

