It’s roaring business for Palamedu residents

MADURAI

Every year, J. Radhika and her husband M. Jayakumar at Palamedu near here prepare large quantities of lemon rice, tomato rice, kuska and pearl millet porridge on the day of jallikattu. The spot for their stall changes every year, but the number of customers who throng their stall to taste the food items is only increasing.

“For us work starts as early as 1 a.m. on the day of jallikattu. All our family members work together to prepare large quantities of the different varieties of food. By investing some hard work and ₹1,500, we earn as much as ₹5,000 on this day,” says Ms. Radhika.

Theirs is not an isolated case. For hundreds of residents of Palamedu, the famed jallikattu event is one occasion when their cash registers are ringing.

Irrespective of what they do for their regular earning, these families set up food stalls on the day of the grand show. Most of the families in the village open food stalls, just on the day of jallikattu, says V. Gnanamani, a stall owner. “The main aspect is that the spectators do not have to travel for long to have food as they can easily get it. The prices are also economical,” he adds.

On Thursday, the streets were lined with closely erected food stalls. The visitors to the village on the special day had ample options at affordable prices at the food stalls – a mug of pearl millet porridge for ₹20, a pack of kuska for ₹30, etc. “We don’t see this as just a business option. We also consider it our responsibility to feed the guests who come to watch jallikattu in our village,” says Mr. Jayakumar.