It’s people’s government in Tamil Nadu, says Kanimozhi MP

July 03, 2023 12:06 am | Updated 12:06 am IST - THOOTHUKUDI

The DMK government headed by Chief Minister M.K. Stalin in Tamil Nadu is a “government run for the people” and welfare programs for the people would be delivered by the Chief Minister, said MP Kanimozhi on Sunday.

Speaking at a function to inaugurate a few projects completed in her constituency and laying the stone for construction of buildings, she said that the DMK had promised ₹1,000 for womenfolk. It is going to happen very soon from September 15 in the State.

The Chief Minister had already fulfilled many of the promises and new development oriented projects were coming in for the State. Only those who supported the Tamils and respected Tamil Nadu should be in power in the Union government, she said and hoped things would change for good in the next year’s election to the Lok Sabha.

The government was determined to deliver basic needs such as shelter, potable water and good roads. Keeping this in mind, the MP said that she had earmarked Rs 38 lakh for infrastructure building in remote villages connecting to the district’s main thoroughfares.

Offering felicitation, Social Welfare Minister Geetha Jeevan said that the MP is keen to enhance basic needs to the villages in her constituency. Hence, the hamlets in Thoothukudi are getting a new look and thanked the MP for her vision.

On the occasion, a visually challenged youth S. Maharajan from Yeppothumvendran village, who is part of the differently-abled Indian cricket team sought the blessings from Ms. Kanimozhi.