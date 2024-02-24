It’s high time Tamil people ejected Dravidian politics from State, says Annamalai

February 24, 2024 08:02 pm | Updated 08:03 pm IST

“While the DMK government is boasting of its role in saving Tamil language, unlike anywhere else in the country, about 55,000 students of 10th grade in the State have failed in the Tamil subject in 2021,” said BJP Tamil Nadu president K. Annamalai.

Addressing the people in Madurai on Saturday, after completing the ‘En Mann, En Makkal,’ rally at Jeeva Nagar, here, Mr. Annamalai said it was the 228th constituency since the beginning of the rally which was started in Ramanathapuram. “We are aware of the four Sangams through which Tamil language was developed. Prime Minister Modi’s service to the language should be considered as the fifth Sangam,” he said.

Making note of the DMK government’s derogatory remarks on the migrant workers from Bihar and Uttar Pradesh, he said, “Uttar Pradesh government has silently pulled down Tamil Nadu by one position in the economic development and it now stands second. The DMK government stands first in only procuring loans and earning most revenue from selling alcohol,” he added.

Speaking about the election promises of the DMK government, he said not even 20 out of 511 promises were fulfilled till date. “On the contrary, BJP’s 295 promises given during the 2019 election were all fulfilled by the Narendra Modi’s government,” he stated. Not giving back anything to the people who voted for them had been the only policy of the DMK government, he added.

It’s high time that Dravidian politics, which mismanaged the State for over decades, was ejected from the State, Mr. Annamalai said. “The BJP is the only party which is 100% confident that it will come back to power in the upcoming Lok Sabha election. As assured by Mr. Modi, BJP will win 370 seats and NDA as a whole will surpass the 400 mark,” he said.

