It’s girls again

TIRUNELVELI

16 July 2020 23:11 IST

Girls registered higher pass percentage than boys in the Plus Two public examination results declared on Thursday.

The difference in pass percentage between them in Tirunelveli district is 4.27. In Thoothukudi and Kanniyakumari districts, it is 5.96 and 6.41.

Out of 5,084 candidates from 54 government higher secondary schools in Kanniyakumari, 4,665 have passed to register a pass percentage of 91.76.

Advertising

Advertising

In Tirunelveli and Tenkasi districts, 9,997 out of 11,123 students from 93 government higher secondary schools have passed, registering a percentage of 89.88. In neighbouring Thoothukudi district, 3,865 out of 4,292 students from 54 government higher secondary schools have passed to register a pass percentage of 90.05.