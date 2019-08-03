It’s chaos at Tirunelveli Junction bus stand

With the government and private bus drivers parking their vehicles right on the narrow roads around the Tirunelveli Junction bus stand, now under construction, traffic jam and consequent altercations have become a routine affair.

After the reconstruction of the Tirunelveli Junction bus stand was started a few months ago under the ‘Smart City’ programme, the existing structures inside the bus stand were razed down and the entire premises was closed for traffic. Subsequently, the buses were being halted on the western and eastern side of the terminus to pick and drop passengers.

With the roads around the junction bus stand being narrow and the illegal structures erected by traders having narrowed down these stretches further, the buses are being parked right on the road obstructing movement of other vehicles. Instead of dropping or picking up the passengers immediately, the bus drivers stop right on the road for more than ten minutes causing serious traffic snarls in this already busy and cramped area.

When the waiting vehicles, especially bikes, try to move ahead through the available space, unwary passengers either getting down or waiting to board the buses are hit by these vehicles thus triggering altercations and even scuffles at times.

Though a couple of police personnel are deployed around the Tirunelveli Junction bus stand, none of them warn the erring drivers to move their vehicles to the roadside and give way for the other vehicles.

“The haphazard parking of buses causes serious traffic snarl, particularly between 8 a.m. and 10 a.m. and 4 p.m. to 9 p.m. everyday. Since the police turn a blind eye towards this issue, the emboldened bus drivers cause more problems and passengers rushing to catch trains suffer a lot in the evening,” says Kumaran, a flower vendor.

Another major problem being caused by bus drivers, particularly drivers of private buses, is honking of air horns, which has been banned by the State Government. As some bus drivers refuse to move and give way for others, drivers of buses following them blare the horns simultaneously causing serious noise pollution for which also the police take no action, the public fume.