It’s all patriotic fervour and gaiety at Independence Day celebration

August 15, 2023 08:55 pm | Updated 08:56 pm IST - DINDIGUL

Patriotic fervour and gaiety marked the 77th Independence Day celebration in southern districts on Tuesday.

District Collector M.N. Poongodi hoisted the national flag at the District Sports Stadium in Dindigul. After inspecting the guard of honour presented by police, firemen and home guards, the Collector honoured freedom fighters. She also released pigeons and tricolour balloons in the air.

Deputy Inspector General of Police (Dindigul) Abinavkumar, Superintendent of Police V. Baskaran and District Revenue Officer S.H. Sheik were present.

The Collector handed over certificates of appreciation and medals to 73 police personnel on the occasion. She also distributed certificates to 165 government employees. Later, she distributed various welfare assistance worth ₹1.01 crore to 223 beneficiaries.

Over 300 school students presented cultural programmes. The Collector honoured them with mementoes.

Sivaganga

In Sivaganga, Collector Asha Ajith hoisted the tricolour and inspected the guard of honour presented by the police. She offered shawls to freedom fighters as a mark of respect to the sacrifices they made for the country. Ms. Asha Ajith also released pigeons and tricolour balloons on the occasion as a mark of fostering peace.

Officials were honoured with certificates of appreciation and 22 beneficiaries were given 1.67 lakh-worth welfare assistance.

Superintendent of Police B.K. Arvind, Sivaganga MLA P.R. Senthilnathan and DRO V. Mohanachandran were among those who were present.

Theni

District Collector R.V. Shajeevana hoisted the national flag and inspected the police guard of honour in Theni. She offered shawls to freedom fighters and their legal heirs. She also distributed certificates of appreciation to government employees and handed over welfare assistance worth ₹26.13 lakh to 56 beneficiaries.

Periyakulam MLA K.S. Saravanakumar, Additional Superintendent of Police Vivekanandan and DRO R. Jayabharathi were present.

Later, participating in the grama sabha meeting at Karunakkamuthanpatti, the Collector appealed to the people to decide on the development works to be taken up in their villages at the grama sabha meetings.

She urged them to separate degradable and non-degradable wastes before handing them over to cleanliness workers. She asked the people to avoid use of plastics.

Ms. Shajeevana also participated in the feast served at Sri Gowmari Amman Temple in Veerapandi.

