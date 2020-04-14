It’s a virtual, low-key Tamil New Year celebrations

MADURAI

Maduraiites celebrated a virtual, low-key Tamil New Year on Tuesday amidst the COVID-19 lockdown.

S. Vellaiappan and his wife V. Veni, residents of K. K. Nagar said that the festival was lonely this year as they ended up video-calling their sons who resided in other countries.

“Usually, the family comes together in summer for holidays. This year, however, the restrictions are everywhere. We make do with basic provisions available at local shops for sweets and just having a low-key affair,” Mr. Vellaiappan said.

K. Rashmi, who was shopping for vegetables in Anna Nagar, said that the festival gave her an opportunity to try out new traditional recipes at home with her family.

She said that because of the lockdown, she would Skype who would guide her through the process of making an elaborate south Indian spread.

“The joy comes from trying out new food items and it becomes interesting if I think of cooking as an experiment,” she said.

K. Manickam, who runs a local grocery shop, said that several people purchased jaggery, milk and other condiments necessary for a traditional Tamil meal. The shops were busy as usual, he said.

Unlike usual traditions, crowds did not line up at temples as the lockdown prevented gatherings.