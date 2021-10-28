Admission in ITIs to be increased

TIRUNELVELI

28 October 2021 19:13 IST

The Department of Labour Welfare and Skill Development has planned to increase the number of student admission in the 90 government industrial training institutes (ITIs) across Tamil Nadu to 50,000.

Speaking to reporters at Radhapuram on Thursday after inspecting the Government ITI there, Minister for Labour Welfare and Skill Development S.V. Ganesan said student strength in government ITIs, which stood at 40,000, had fallen to 25,000 in the past 10 years as no specialised courses based on the present industrial needs were introduced. Besides introducing new courses based on demand, new ITIs would be started in places where they were needed. The buildings and the training equipment at the ITIs were being inspected and remedial measures taken.

While old buildings at the ITIs would be renovated or built afresh, educational equipment would be installed at these educational institutions based on the new courses to be introduced.

Accepting an appeal from Speaker M. Appavu to increase the student intake at the Government ITI in Radhapuram and introduce new courses, he said student intake at the ITI, which now had 206 students, would be increased to 480 by introducing new courses like marine engineering, plumbing, civil draughtsman and computer programmer since this institution was situated close to the coastal area housing a large number of fishermen population and Kudankulam Nuclear Power Project (KKNPP), which was recruiting candidates with ITI trade certificates.

“Since the government was keen on creating more employment opportunities in Tamil Nadu, the need-based trades being offered at the government ITIs will equip the students to grab those jobs in all industries,” he said. He was taken around the ITI in the battery car designed by its students.

Mr. Appavu, Tirunelveli MP S. Gnanathiraviam, Collector V. Vishnu and Director of Employment and Training Veeraraghava Rao were present.

The Minister inspected the Government Women’s ITI at Veppamoodu and the Government ITI at Konam in Nagercoil in the presence of Collector M. Aravind.