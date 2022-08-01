ITI hostel building inaugurated 

Chief Minister M. K. Stalin on Monday inaugurated the Industrial Training Institute (ITI) women’s hostel building in Madurai through video conferencing. Minister for Commercial Taxes and Registration P. Moorthy and Finance Minister P.T.R. Palanivel Thiaga Rajan were present at the hostel premises in person during the inauguration.

Addressing media persons following the inauguration of the hostel building, Finance Minister Palanivel Thiaga Rajan said that the previous government had announced the project during 2019-2020. But, they had delayed the implementation. To make announcements was easy, but to ensure the implementation was important, he said.

When asked about the heavy rain in Madurai district, he said it was due to climate change. The district had recorded more rain than it should have.

The Finance Minister said Madurai had not witnessed any significant development in the last 10 years and blamed the previous government for it. He said that there was a need for proper technical study to set right various issues plaguing the city.

There should be dedicated pipelines. Rainwater should get drained in the waterbodies and the sewage should go to the treatment plants. There were only two sewage treatment plants in Madurai. A full design plan was under way and funds were being allocated to set right the issues, he said.

The Finance Minister said the GST meeting scheduled to be held in Madurai in the first week of August was now likely to be held in the third or the fourth week of August as the Parliament was in session. The GST meeting will be held later in the month, he said.