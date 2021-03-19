ITF Junior Tennis Tournament was inaugurated at Madura College Tennis Academy in Madurai on Friday.

19 March 2021 21:09 IST

Madurai

The third edition of the International Tennis Federation (ITF) Junior tournament was inaugurated here on Friday. Four state of the art synthetic courts with floodlights have been prepared for the week-long event that will be held in the Madura College.

Around 120 players from India and abroad will be participating in the qualifying event and the main draw of the Under 18 tournament. The qualifying round will be held over this weekend and the main tournament will commence from Monday. The boys and girls will be competing in singles and doubles categories, the organisers said.

Advertising

Advertising

The organisers of the tournament said that the quality of the courts matched the international standards. Multi layered rubberised coating was given to asphalt surface and these synthetic courts were easier to maintain when compared to the other court surfaces, they said.

Secretary of the Madura College Board S. Natanagopal said that COVID-19 protocols will be adhered to at the event. The tennis courts at Madura College will be made accessible to the public once the tournament is over, he said.

He said that they would be focusing on promoting the sport in the region and were looking at offering coaching facilities to those interested in Tennis. The tennis courts were built at a cost of ₹ 17 lakh each.

One of the courts was sponsored by Managing Director of Hi-Tech Arai B.T. Bangera through the Madurai Tennis Foundation, he said.