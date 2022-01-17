It was raining gifts at Alanganallur jallikattu

45 people were injured and many failed to comply with COVID-19 guidelines

Thousands of spectators watched the world famous Alanganallur jallikattu in Madurai district on Monday which was held amidst the COVID-19 restrictions.

The event was flagged off by Minister P. Moorthy at 6.40 a.m. in the presence of Collector S. Aneesh Sekhar. As many as 1,020 bulls and 300 bull tamers participated in the eight rounds of the event that concluded at around 6 p.m.At the end of it, 45 people were injured.

In view of the COVID-19 pandemic situation, residents of Alanganallur were permitted to watch the event from galleries in batches. A rotation method was followed to ensure that all people got an opportunity to watch the event. However, most of the people failed to comply with COVID-19 guidelines. They were seen without masks and there was no physical distancing. Officials had to intervene and they were seen urging the public to follow the guidelines.

It rained gifts at the event and Karthik of Karuppayurani was adjudged the best bull tamer. He won the first prize - a car - for taming 21 bulls. The bull belonging to Tamil Selvan of Kaikurichi, Pudukkottai district, was adjudged the best bull at the event. The bull owner also won a car. The second and third prizes ranged from motorcycles to LED TVs, home appliances and furniture. Gold coins were given to all participants. Ministers P. Moorthy and Palanivel Thiaga Rajan handed over the prizes to the winners and other participants. Madurai MP Su. Venkatesan was present. Adequate police personnel were deployed at the venue to ensure safety. Twelve ambulances and two bike ambulances and fire tenders were deployed at the venue. Teams from the Red Cross, Animal Husbandry Department and the Revenue Department were present.