It was Jayalalithaa who fought for retrieval of Katchatheevu in Parliament, says MLA Thalavai N. Sundaram

April 03, 2024 08:02 pm | Updated 08:02 pm IST - KANNIYAKUMARI 

The Hindu Bureau
Kanniyakumari MLA and AIADMK leader Thalavai N. Sundaram | Photo Credit: FILE PICTURE

Expressing surprise over BJP’s sudden interest in Katchatheevu issue just before the 2024 Lok Sabha elections, Kanniyakumari MLA and AIADMK leader Thalavai N. Sundaram claimed that it was former Chief Minister J. Jayalalithaa, who first raised the issue and filed a case with the Supreme Court in 2008. 

Speaking at a press conference here on Wednesday, he added, “It was Jayalalithaa who first raised the issue in Parliament in 1984 demanding the Central government to take steps to retrieve Katchatheevu from Sri Lanka, but all parties with vested interests are stirring up the issue again thinking they would earn more votes.”  

“If the BJP had decided to retrieve the land during the last ten years, they could have comfortably negotiated with their counterparts in Sri Lanka, but they failed to do,” said Mr. Sundaram. 

Both the DMK and the BJP through the issue were trying to show that they were working for the welfare of the fishermen and the country, but it was truly the AIADMK party that fought for Kacthatheevu with a genuine interest, he added.  

