It was chaos again at council meet

Madurai Corporation Council meeting that was held on Wednesday, again witnessed a walkout by the AIADMK councillors against hike in property tax. Some DMK councillors also expressed their displeasure as their grievances were not heard during the meeting.

Mayor Indrani Ponvasanth, presided over the meeting in which Deputy Mayor T. Nagarajan and Corporation Commissioner K.P. Karthikeyan were present. Most of the issues raised during the meeting was with regard to drinking water facilities, sanitation and street lights in the wards, particularly in the new wards.

Councillors said there was a need for deployment of more vehicles for garbage collection and also more sanitary workers. It was pointed out that areas like Avaniapuram and areas around the Thirumalai Nayak Mahal needed attention.

Mayor and Corporation Commissioner told the Councillors that additional garbage collection vehicles were being procured and it would be deployed in batches. Additional dumper bins were also being placed near the Thirumalai Nayak Mahal premises.

The issue of drinking water problems was raised by the AIADMK councillors. Queries were raised with regard to the expeditious implementation of the drinking water project to ensure drinking water to the 100 wards.

The authorities said that the laying of pipelines from lower camp to Madurai was under way. The project was stalled due to the COVID-19 and was now progressing.

Councillors said there was a need for adequate street lights, particularly in the newly-added wards. The authorities said that installation of street lights was being taken up under the Smart City Scheme.

The authorities said that a probe was under way into the death of the three sanitary workers who had died due to asphyxiation while trying to fix an electric motor at a sewage pumping station in Nehru Nagar.

Other queries raised during the council meeting were with regard to the feasibility of metro rail for Madurai, the requirement for special attention for the reserved wards and adequate infrastructure for Corporation schools. The efforts of Jerlin Anika who secured three gold medals in badminton at the Deaflympics was praised at the council meeting.