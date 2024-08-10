It was a sporty Maa Madurai Vizha on day three

The third day of Maa Madurai Vizha on Saturday was filled with sports activities ranging from cyclothon to cricket tournament.

The day started with cyclothon followed by a heritage walk organised by Story Trials and a cricket tournament. Following this, a ride on a double decker bus, heritage walk of Dhan Foundation, quiz competitions for school children and the final rounds of the Madurai got talent were all conducted at different venues.

Apart from this, a heritage walk by Greenwalks was conducted at Gandhi Memorial Museum and BNI Chanakyas Aathirai Alaikiraal event was conducted at Thenpurakundaram Rock Cut temple.

Carnival fun festival, kite festival, splash and shop fest, Mr. Maa Madurai, were all events that were part of the third day.

The transgender resource centre stall set up at the fair caught the eyes of visitors as it had displayed art works done aesthetically by transgenders. Books and workshops carried out by the centre for the welfare of the community was also displayed.

