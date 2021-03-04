IT searches at construction firm

CHENNAI

04 March 2021 00:44 IST

The Income Tax department on Wednesday searched a Madurai-based group called Vetrivel Constructions.

Department sources said the searches were conducted in over 15 locations in and around Madurai. The move came after a tip-off that that there could be vote of cash monies with the group.

The IT officials did not want to disclose any further details and said that an update would be given once the searches were complete.