IT Open House on Dec. 30

MADURAI

Chief Commissioner of Income-Tax, Madurai, Rajiv Vijay Nabar will hold an ‘Open House’ for tax payers, their representatives, professionals and citizens of Madurai Region on December 30. The fourth Open House for the financial year 2019-20 will be held at the chamber of the Chief Commissioner of Income Tax on the 1st floor, Annexe Building, Income Tax Office, V.P. Rathinasamy Road, from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m., according to a release.