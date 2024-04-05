IT officials search leading road contractor’s properties

April 05, 2024 07:48 pm | Updated 07:48 pm IST - TIRUNELVELI

Close on the heels of the income tax raid in the DMK office here on Thursday, Income Tax Department sleuths reportedly conducted surprise check in the properties of a leading highway contractor in various parts of the district on Friday. Following information that the money meant for distribution to the local leaders of a political party and the voters was being routed through the contractor, the IT officials raided his office and houses in Perumalpuram, NGO Colony and other places. The searches were also held in the farm house situated on the outskirts of the city. There were no details of any seizure of incriminating documents or unaccounted cash from the officials.