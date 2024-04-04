GIFT a SubscriptionGift
IT officials search DMK functionary’s office in Tirunelveli, recover undisclosed sum

April 04, 2024 09:25 pm | Updated 09:25 pm IST - TIRUNELVELI

The Hindu Bureau

Income Tax officials conducted searches on the office premises of a senior functionary of the DMK in Tirunelveli district on Thursday evening.

According to sources, following a tip-off that cash was stacked in the party office for ‘election-related work’, a nine-member IT team led by Kasi Shankar searched the party office of former Speaker of Tamil Nadu Assembly and DMK’s Tirunelveli east district secretary R. Avudaiyappan at Maharaja Nagar in Palayamkottai.

At the end of the search, Mr. Avudaiyappan was asked to affix his signature in a statement detailing about the search and the sum recovered from his office. Officials said he was initially reluctant but later signed the statement.

